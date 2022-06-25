Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 18:30-22:56 Live

HEAT 2 - BEWLEY, LAMBERT, ZMARZLIK, WOZNIAK

Bewley showed his qualifying display was no fluke as he flies to victory ahead of fellow Brit Lambert. Early struggles for championship leader Zmarzlik saw him locked in a battle with wild card Wozniak to snatch third.

HEAT 1 - DOYLE, WOFFINDEN, MADSEN, FRICKE(DNF)

A stunning move from Doyle sees the Aussie charge to the front from the first corner and retains his advantage ahead of Woffinden and Madsen. Doyle's compatriot Fricke unfortunately fails to finish after suffering an issue with his bike

Here we go!

Thankfully it wasn't a long delay and the riders are at tapes for Heat 1

Rain!

Well, we have a slight delay as the heavens have opened. A welcome relief for everyone basking in the 30+ degree heat in Gorzow but unfortunately means the riders won't be out for a while.

'They're putting a lot of water into the track'

Max Fricke sizes up the track ahead of the action...

Paluch eyes place in history books

Reserve rider Oskar Paluch could make history tonight if called upon as at just 16-years old, will be the youngest rider ever to contest a Speedway Grand Prix race.

Wiktor Jasinski is the other reserve rider.

Pole Position

The fans in Gorzow will have five Polish riders to get behind tonight. Bartosz Zmarzlik will be hoping to use home advantage to extend his championship lead but right on his tail will be compatriot Maciej Janowski who will look to rubber-stamp his title credentials.

Patryk Dudek will be looking for back-to-back wins after victory in Teterow, while Pawel Przedpelski will want to kickstart his own campaign in front of his home supporters after a slow start to the campaign.

Wild card Szymon Wozniak will be hoping to spring a surprise at the Edward Jancarz Stadium.

“In my opinion, people here in Poland have speedway in their genes,” Zmarzlik told Eurosport

“They can be very passionate about it. I think there is a love of speedway that is passed down from generation to generation. There’s a saying here in Poland that the people don’t have blood running through their veins. Instead of blood, it’s fuel that circulates. That’s just the way it is.”

Bewley posts fastest time in qualifying

'He's having a lot of fun!' - Bewley tops qualification at SGP Gorzow

Championship ahead of fifth round

Here is the current state of play in the Speedway Grand Prix as the riders gear up for another thrilling night of race action.

1 Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 62

2 Maciej Janowski (Poland) 51

3 Leon Madsen (Denmark) 50

4 Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 46

5 Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 43

6 Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 36

7 Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 35

8 Patryk Dudek (Poland) 35

9 Jason Doyle (Australia) 35

10 Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 34

11 Max Fricke (Australia) 32

12 Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 32

13 Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 29

14 Jack Holder (Australia) 26

15 Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 15

16 Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11

Hello and welcome

We're at round five of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix with the latest race live from the Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow..

Patryk Dudek was the winner last time out in Teterow but a second place finish for championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik in Germany keeps him to of the tree ahead of the race in his native Poland.

Bewley stars to top qualifying in Gorzow, Zmarzlik fifth

Dan Bewley topped the timesheets in qualifying to secure starting number advantage at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Gorzow, Poland.

It marked a return to form for Bewley, who had faded in the championship battle since impressive showings in the opening two rounds.

The Englishman exploited a wider line and peak track conditions to clock 13.944secs and become the only rider to crack the 14-second barrier.

Bewley amusingly asked the race organiser which draw he should take as first pick, quickly deciding to side with the man on the microphone and select No. 5.

Martin Vaculik (14.036s) and Jason Doule (14.055) took second and third respectively, with championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik in fifth (14.148s) on his home track, as they earned the right for favourable draws.

How to watch?

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

