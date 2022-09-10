Dan Bewley has continued his fine form, topping the qualifying session for tonight’s main event at the Vojens Speedway Center in Denmark.

After having back-to-back wins in Cardiff and Poland, Bewley is the man to watch. Leon Madsen, Bartosz Zmarzlik and Patryk Dudek all set competitive laps, but no-one could beat the man of the moment.

Ad

As the qualifying session went on, the track started to become less than optimal, meaning in the latter stages, all riders were struggling to find faster times.

Speedway GP Speedway Grand Prix, Denmark qualifying as it happened 2 HOURS AGO

The track proved to be a little difficult for some riders with Tai Woffinden finding himself in the wall during his second run. Wild card Rasmus Jensen also came into some difficulty but was seen later laughing at his misfortune.

Like the previous handful of gate picks, riders made sure to take their time, with a couple of interesting decisions.

Bewley opted for option 14, leaving the favoured options of nine and five to be snatched up by Madsen and Zmarzlik respectively.

Option 1 gives riders two inside gates, and it was Jensen who was the lucky man to make that pick.

Mikkel Michelsen returned to action this weekend after damaging his ankle during a track test for Lublin’s PGE Ekstraliga. It proved to hinder his session as he was only the 15th fastest man on track, leaving him with just two gate options.

Qualifying results and gate choices

1 - Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) - 14

2 - Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 9

3 - Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 13

4 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 5

5 - Jason Doyle (Australia) - 8

6 - Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) - 4

7 - Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) - 6

8 - Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 12

9 - Max Fricke (Australia) - 2

10 - Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) - 11

11 - Rasmus Jensen (Denmark) - 1

12 - Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) - 15

13 - Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 16

14 - Jack Holder (Australia) - 10

15 - Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 7

16 - Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) - 3

RE-WATCH QUALIFYING HERE

Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 01:19:45 Replay

- - -

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP 'No better feeling' - Michelsen excited for home SGP in Denmark 08/09/2022 AT 11:57