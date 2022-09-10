Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 18:30-22:30 Live

HEAT 7 - Przedpelski, Vaculik, Michelsen, Lebedevs

Despite a broken ankle, Michelsen flies out of gate 3 to take his first win of the night. This guy is struggling to walk but can still put on a show for his home crowd. Przedpelski crossed the line second with Lebedevs third and Vaculik fourth.

HEAT 6 - Bewley, Holder, Fricke, Woffinden

It seems to be that the outside gate is the one to start from. Woffinden charges out to the front with Bewley following him in second. Holder tried to attack him but could only get third with Fricke the man at back.

HEAT 5 - Dudek, Jensen, Zmarzlik, Madsen

Madsen put on a show for his home crowd to take his first win of the night. Dudek flew ahead but Madsen charged him down. Jensen claimed the final point with Zmarzlik failing to pick up any points.

Standings after four heats

Lindgren, Doyle, Dudek and Jensen are all on maximum points after winning their first heats. Zmarzlik, Lambert, Vaculik and Holder are on two points. Janowski, Madsen, Fricke and Michelsen have all finished third. The group on no points are Woffinden, Przedpelski, Bewley and Lebedevs.

HEAT 4 - Vaculik, Bewley, Janowski, Dudek

The outside gate has proven powerful again with Dudek flying out front. Vaculik followed him with Janowski taking the final point. Bewley's luck hasn't continued with the young Brit crossing the line last.

HEAT 3 - Holder, Madsen, Przedpelski, Lindgren

Starting on the outside worked perfectly for Lindgren, who takes his first win on the night. Holder made sure to follow him closely in second. Madsen had to settle with third and Przedpelski was the last across the line.

HEAT 2 - Zmarzlik, Michelsen, Woffinden, Doyle

Doyle takes the nights second win after a fantastic first lap. Zmarzlik picked up two points in second with Michelsen claiming third. Woffinden left disappointed in fourth.

HEAT 1 - Jensen, Fricke, Lebedevs, Lambert

It's a red light on the first heat after Lambert and Lebedevs move before the tapes are up. The duo are given a warning and all four riders are allowed to return.

Great start from the wildcard Jensen, who takes the first win of the night. Lambert followed him in second with Fricke in third.

One minute silence

We take one minute silence in remembrance of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on Thursday aged 96.

Championship standings after seven rounds

It's still all to play for with three rounds left. Dan Bewley has recently become a powerhouse and propelled himself up to third. Bartosz Zmarzlik and Leon Madsen are sitting first and second respectively. However, Zmarzlik hasn't won since the first round and Madsen is yet to stand on the top step. Is it his night tonight in front of a home crowd?

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 108 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 92 pts

3 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 84 pts

4 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 76 pts

5 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 74 pts

6 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 70 pts

7 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 68 pts

8 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 64 pts

9 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 61 pts

10 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 58 pts

11 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 57 pts

12 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 50 pts

Anders Thomsen on comms

Anders Thomsen is unable to compete for the rest of the season due to breaking his leg during last months FIM GP Challenge. However, he's here at Vojens tonight, giving his options in the pre-event build-up.

Home stars

This weekends home stars are Leon Madsen, who is right up there in contention for the title, Mikkel Michelsen and wildcard Rasmus Jensen.

Michelsen is hoping he can fight tonight so he can be in that all important top six at the end of the season.

Hello and Welcome

It's round eight of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix at Vojens, Denmark. With just three rounds left, we still have a good handful of riders left, hoping to be the overall victor of the championship.

Bewley continues fine form to top Denmark qualifying

Dan Bewley has continued his fine form, topping the qualifying session for tonight’s main event at the Vojens Speedway Center in Denmark.

After having back-to-back wins in Cardiff and Poland, Bewley is the man to watch. Leon Madsen, Bartosz Zmarzlik and Patryk Dudek all set competitive laps, but no-one could beat the man of the moment.

How to watch?

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

- - -

