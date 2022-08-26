The latest round of FIM Speedway Grand Prix takes us to Poland for the third time this season with Wroclaw hosting Round 7 of this year’s series.

Having seen Warsaw take on hosting duties for Round 2 and Gorzow in Round 5, fans and riders will descend on the iconic Olympic Stadium in Wroclaw at the championship takes shape with four races to go.

The venue is steeped in Speedway history having hosted 15 SGP events including the very first meeting for the first championship held in 1995.

That day, Polish hometown hero and Speedway legend Tomasz Gollob was the victor and current championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik is hoping to emulate his compatriot by topping the podium in front of his own fans.

Zmarzlik currently sits top of the charts on 96 points as he looks to close in on a third world title to add to his 2019 and 2020 crowns.

Having reached at least the semis of all six rounds this campaign including finals in the last three meetings, a gap of 22 points currently separates the Pole from second place Leon Madsen.

The Dane has also reached the semi-finals in every round this year. But while he has his sights set on Zmarzlik, he will be aware that even a top three podium place isn’t secure.

Madsen is 11 points ahead of another Polish star looking to shine in Wroclaw in Patryk Dudek, who has recovered from a slow start to storm up the table, reaching three finals in a row including victory in Round 4 in Teterow.

Despite his resurgence, there are just 13 points between Dudek and Robert Lambert down in 11th with a mad scramble for a top six finish and automatic entry into the 2023 series set to ensue in the final races.

While Zmarzlik and Dudek, as well as fellow Poles Maciej Janowski and Pawal Prezedpelski will look to impress in front of their countrymen, there will be incentive for other riders to do well at the Olympic Stadium.

Three-time SGP world champion Tai Woffinden has been riding for Sparta Wroclaw in the Ekstraliga for a decade, as does fellow Brit and one of the sport’s rising stars Dan Bewley, so both are more than familiar with the venue.

Woffinden will hope to be back to full fitness for the event after recent injuries troubles with his back picked up at the Speedway of Nations in July and saw him pull out of SGP Cardiff mid-meeting.

The meeting was won by Bewley who will be looking to become the first rider to claim back-to-back wins this season.

Despite finishing second in the Speedway Challenge behind Sweden’s Kim Nilsson and ahead of Australia’s Jack Holder in third – a result that means all three have secured qualification for the 2023 SGP campaign - Bewley is still determined to make an impact in Wroclaw.

“The track in Wroclaw is one of those tracks where every rider loves it,” Bewley told Eurosport in the week leading up to the meeting . “And with that, makes for some good racing. But it's tough, because everybody is so good there.

“It's your home track so you're expected to do good, so now I'm looking forward to it. I feel like the Wroclaw GP is the GP that's for the riders, and it's probably one of the favourites.”

"Wroclaw is one of the biggest tracks we can race on", Slovakian rider Martin Vaculik added. "It's very big, very fast, with many lines to pass.

"If you don't have a good gate, it doesn't mean your chances are over. You can still build speed in four laps and pass the riders in front of you.

"A perfect track with so many options."

Another Wroclaw rider Gleb Chugunov will feature as a wild card for the race and will also look to put in a good showing on home turf.

Lativian rider Andzejs Lebedevs comes in as a substitute for Anders Thomsen after the Dane suffered a season ending broken leg at the Speedway Challenge event in Glasgow.

The injury is a blow for Thomsen who had been eyeing up a top-six finish having reached three semis and two finals, including taking the win at the last Polish race in Gorzow.

Championship after six rounds

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 96 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 74 pts

3 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 65 pts

4 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 64 pts

5 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 62 pts

6 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 60 pts

7 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 54 pts

8 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 54 pts

9 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53 pts

10 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 52 pts

11 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 44 pts

14 – Max Fricke (Australia) 41 pts

15 – Pawl Przedpelski (Poland) 22 pts

16 – Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11 pts

FIM SPEEDWAY GP OF POLAND – WROCLAW LINE-UP (in FIM ranking order with rider numbers):

95. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland), 71. Maciej Janowski (Poland), 66. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden), 108. Tai Woffinden (Great Britain), 30. Leon Madsen (Denmark), 46. Max Fricke (Australia), 69. Jason Doyle (Australia), 505. Robert Lambert (Great Britain), 29. Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia – substitute for 105. Anders Thomsen), 54. Martin Vaculik (Slovakia), 323. Pawel Przedpelski (Poland), 155. Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark), 692. Patryk Dudek (Poland), 25. Jack Holder (Australia), 99. Dan Bewley (Great Britain), 16. Gleb Chugunov (Poland – wild card), 17. Bartlomiej Kowalski (Poland – first track reserve), 18. Wiktor Przyjemski (Poland – second track reserve).

