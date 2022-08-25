Dan Bewley is hoping to use his maiden Speedway Grand Prix victory in Cardiff as a springboard to more success, starting this weekend in Wroclaw.

The ever-improving 23-year-old lit up the Principality Stadium, winning in his first SGP final in what has been an increasingly improving season.

After a slow start, victory in Wales came off the back of three successive semi-final appearances and leaves him fourth in the overall standings with four meetings to go.

“Yeah, it's settled back down,” he told Eurosport when asked about the win in Cardiff . “And I have to get back to work now, but it's something I won't forget.

“It was the first time I've made the final and first win. From now on at the GPs that's the kind of way we’re setting the bar - to want to make finals and want to fight for trophies too.

He added: “I think, earlier on in the season I probably just tightened up a little bit in the bigger meetings. It's the first SGP for me, and there's some tracks I've never been to.

“I made some mistakes in Warsaw [in Round two] but what I learned from Warsaw really helped me in Cardiff. So it's all been good. I feel like we've consistently been improving.”

Round seven takes the riders back to Poland and the Olympic Stadium in Wroclaw – a track Bewley is familiar with as a rider for the city’s own club in the Ekstraliga.

Despite this, the Brit is unsure as to whether he will have any advantage given the venue’s popularity among rival riders.

“It's hard to say,” he admitted. “The track in Wroclaw is one of those tracks where every rider loves it, and with that, makes for some good racing. But it's tough, because everybody is so good there.

“It's your home track so you're expected to do good, so now I'm looking forward to it. I feel like the Wroclaw GP is the GP that's for the riders, and it's probably one of the favourites.”

Bewley is hoping to become the first rider this season to win back-to-back meetings, and is also eyeing a strong finish in the remaining rounds this year.

“It'd be cool to do it [win successive races]. But, you know, with Speedway anything can happen. It all comes down to one race at the end. But now I'm really looking forward to this weekend. And I think it's one of the best tracks to race on.

“We just [want] to carry on what we've been doing just to keep consistently getting better and more consistent, to aim for semi-finals and finals again. And as far as the standings go, we're in a good position now where we could fight for medals. That's the aim now.”

Currently sitting just a point behind third-place Patryk Dudek, a podium finish in the championship would represent a remarkable season for Bewley, who was initially set to be a substitute rider until the licenses of Russian duo Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov were suspended at the start of the year.

Mathematically, he could still achieve the unthinkable but admits the 32-point gap to make up on championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik might be a stretch too far.

“Who knows?” he said “But I think as far as the points, personally, he's a little bit too far gone. Early rounds I had a few lower scores. This year he's been riding really good but for me, it's more just about having some fun.

“We’ve got some rounds left, but I think the championship is a little bit far out of reach.”

A top-six finish guarantees a place in the 2023 championship, but Bewley has already secured himself a shot at glory next year after coming second in the FIM Speedway Challenge

Despite this bonus, Bewley refuses to allow it to change his approach for the remaining meetings this season and still planning on looking up the table rather than over his shoulder.

“For me, it doesn't change anything,” he admitted. “It's good if you needed it, but really I hope I don't need it. So we just keep doing what we're doing and aim for higher up.

“But if we need it, it means we've dropped out of the top six or something’s happened. Hopefully, we can stay in top six and a little bit higher too.

“It's funny to say because the goal for this year was to try and qualify for next year's GPs, but we ended up here or sooner and I honestly feel like if, if I bring my best to the table more often, you know, it [the championship] is something I could definitely fight for.”

