Patryk Dudek has pinpointed his victory in Teterow as the turning point in his FIM Speedway Grand Prix season as he looks to end the campaign on a high.

Ahead of the final meeting of 2022 in Torun in his native Poland, Dudek sits third in the standings having made at least the semi-final in the last six rounds of racing.

Another strong finish at a venue where he picked up his first ever Grand Prix win in 2017, will see him confirm a top six spot and qualification for next season’s championship.

However, things didn’t exactly run smoothly for Dudek at the start of the year, after collecting just 15 championship points in the opening three meetings and floundering towards the foot of the table.

Then came round four when he stormed to victory in Germany and he hasn't looked back, making three further finals and positioning himself as a potential title outsider.

Speaking to Discovery, Dudek admitted the pressure he placed on himself, as well as bike issues, could have been the reason behind his poor start.

“When I raced for the first time in the Grand Prix, I didn’t feel the pressure,” he said.

“Everything was new for me and I was always happy to race with the best riders.

“But later I was thinking, ‘maybe we can try fighting for the championship’ and this was the problem.

“This year was tough for me. I had problems with my bike and Speedway Grand Prix was not good for me, it was the same in the Polish League.

“But after Teterow, everything seemed to work. Why? Hard to say.”

As much as things can change over the course of a season, Dudek believes the same can be said about a single meeting, something he feels he has been able to take in his stride.

“Sometimes you lose a few heats, but then you have a good set up and you can win some heats or even the Grand Prix,” he added.

“It was the same situation in Wroclaw with Dan Bewley. He didn’t have many points but he won his last heat, the semi-final, and the Grand Prix.

“I’ve raced for 13 years and everything is the same. It doesn’t matter what happens today. I know what the plan is and just fight.”

