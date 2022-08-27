Dan Bewley becomes the first rider to win two meetings this year after being the overall victor at the Speedway Grand Prix in Wroclaw.

His path to the final wasn’t the smoothest. It took a win on the very last qualifying heat to sneak himself through in eighth to the semi-finals.

Bewley found himself in the second semi-final alongside Bartosz Zmarzlik and fellow countrymen tai Woffinden and Robert Lambert. It looked as if Zmarzlik and Woffinden would be the men through to the final but it was Bewley, winning his semi, and Lambert that made the final showdown.

Come the final, the British duo were joined by home favourite Maciej Janowski and Leon Madsen. On the gate choice, Janowski opted for gate 2, leaving the inside gate there for Bewley to take.

With 10 wins from the inside gate, it proved to be valuable to Bewley who stormed on take the win on the night and his second consecutive win after being the victor in Cardiff two weeks ago.

Zmarzlik was the favourite of the night, so it came as a big shock when he didn’t make it through to the final, especially after topping the standings after 20 qualifying heats and showing us with some thrilling racing why he is the man to beat.

Coming second overall was Madsen, putting him in a stronger position in his fight for the championship with Zmarzlik. Lambert stole third of Janowski right at the end, completing the podium celebrations.

The night didn’t come without its hiccups. Numerous times heats had to be re-run, with the most common fault being riders touching tapes. They were a nervy lot on Saturday night.

Jack Holder found himself on the tail end of a nasty crash. The Aussie started to lose control of his bike before tapping the back of Lambert and flying off. Holder could be seen shielding himself from his rogue bike to avoid any further injuries. Luckily, he could continue with the meeting.

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS AFTER 7 EVENTS

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 108 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 92 pts

3 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 84 pts

4 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 76 pts

5 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 74 pts

6 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 70 pts

7 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 68 pts

8 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 64 pts

9 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 61 pts

10 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 58 pts

11 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 57 pts

12 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 50 pts

14 – Max Fricke (Australia) 43 pts

15 – Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 25 pts

16 – Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11 pts

- - -

