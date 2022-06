Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: 'I tip my hat to him' - Top Rider Anders Thomsen dazzles en route to victory in Gorzow

Danish rider Anders Thomsen claimed his first ever FIM Speedway Grand Prix win at the meeting in Gorzow, Poland. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season is available live and ad-free on discovery+.

