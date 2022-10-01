Martin Vaculik won his second Speedway Grand Prix of 2022 with victory at the season-finale in Torun.

Vaculik was on top form all night, winning his opening three heats before dominating the final by beating Bartosz Zmarzlik, Maciej Janowski and Leon Madsen.

The Slovakian chose Gate 2 for the final and got the perfect start by beating Zmarzlik to Turn 1. As hard as the newly crowned champion tried, he couldn’t do anything about Vaculik.

Maciej Janowski and Leon Madsen battled for third, with the former coming out on top to make it two Polish riders on the podium in front of their home crowd in Torun.

