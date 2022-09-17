Six-time Speedway Grand Prix world champion Tony Rickardsson believes Bartosz Zmarzlik is “already one of the greats” and thinks there is more to come from him.

Zmarzlik won his third title by winning the Swedish Speedway GP to wrap up the championship with one round remaining.

Ad

He joins an illustrious list of names that have won at least three titles, which includes Rickardsson who is at the top of the tree.

Speedway GP ‘He’s had an amazing year’ – Woffinden congratulates Zmarzlik 2 HOURS AGO

“It might sound strange, but I don’t think he is at his full potential yet in all of the Grand Prix,” Rickardsson said.

“He shows even stronger results in the leagues. He is maybe missing a little bit of competition from the Russian guys.

“He is such a competitive guy and can relax at high pressure times. I think he showed his true colours in Vojens when it could have been a bad meeting but he changed it to be a super success.”

‘I need to see what my friends think!’ – Zmarzlik reacts to victory and becoming world champion

Asked if Zmarzlik could become one of the all-time greats, Rickardsson added: “I hope he chases me down!

“One of my dreams is to hand over my legacy from my days and if he can beat my record, he is more than welcome, that would be awesome.

“He has everything that is needed. He has a good surrounding around him and he is really chilled about being at the top.

“I always say, ‘the view is good, but everybody is there to drag you down’. I think he is already one of the greats.”

Zmarzlik beat Fredrik Lindgren in the final in Sweden on Saturday as he dominated the race from start to finish.

Lindgren congratulated the Pole, who also won the title in 2019 and 2020, on his latest championship.

“A big congratulations to Bartosz,” said Lindgren. “He’s outstanding. It doesn’t matter which racer he’s racing; he is always 100%.

“He’s a pleasure to watch on the bike and hopefully I can get a bit closer to him next year!”

Three-time world champion Tai Woffinden commented: “He’s had an amazing year this year so there’s nothing else to say other than well done and congratulations.”

Speedway GP Zmarzlik wins Speedway Grand Prix of Sweden as new world champion 2 HOURS AGO