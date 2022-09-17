Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 18:29-22:29 Live

Madsen on top

After 12 heats, Madsen is now clear on top with eight points. Next is Vaculik, Zmarzlik and Lambert on seven. Completing the top eight is Janowski, Lindgren, Doyle and Dudek.

HEAT 12 - Holder, Bewley, Lindgren, Lebedevs

Lindgren took a stunning win, he's clearly been watching the other heats. Holder has on Lindgren's tail for the last lap but was left sleeping on the last corner and Lebedevs snuck through to take second with Holder in third. No point for Bewley on a night to forget for him.

HEAT 11 - Zmarzlik, Woffinden, Berntzon, Vaculik

Vaculik was able to sneak out up front but all eyes were on Zmarzlik and Woffinden as they battled for second. After a few position changes, Zmarzlik took second with Woffinden in third. The pair shared a nice moment post-race, apologising for getting their elbows out on the first corner. Bernzton avoided all action in fourth.

HEAT 10 - Lambert, Janowski, Doyle, Fricke

Janowski takes a second win of the night and is swiftly followed by Lambert. Doyle and Fricke just couldn't compete with the pair coming third and fourth respectively.

HEAT 9 - Dudek, Hansen, Madsen, Przedpelski

This heat was all about Madsen. He hugged the outside line after falling to the back and was eventually about to come on in front on lap 2. He's doing his best to battle Zmarzlik. Hansen cam second after a good start from gate 2. Dudek took the final point with nothing for Przedpelski.

Who is leading after eight heats?

We have three men on top with five points, Zmarzlik, Madsen and Lambert. Closely following them on four is Vaculik, Berntzon and Doyle. Completing those occupying the top eight is Janowski and Dudek on three points.

HEAT 8 - Bewley, Zmarzlik, Lambert, Hansen

Zmarzlik powered out of gate 2 but had one small surprise from Lambert. However, the championship leader was able to battle back and take the win. Lambert second with Bewley getting just the one point. Hansen missed out on any points.

HEAT 7 - Przedpelski, Doyle, Lebedevs, Berntzon

The home crowd liked that one! It looked as if Doyle would be the man out front after the first corner but Berntzon charged round to take first and the win. Lebedevs claimed third with Przedpelski in fourth.

HEAT 6 - Vaculik, Lindgren, Fricke, Dudek

Dudek fly's out of the outside gate and storms past everyone to the win. Lindgren done well to hold of Vaculik in third and Fricke at the bak.

HEAT 5 - Holder, Madsen, Janowski, Woffinden

Madsen takes his first win of the night with Woffinden jumping from the back to second with a great inside move on the first lap. Holder claims a point but Janowski leaves the heat empty-handed.

HEAT WINNERS SO FAR

After the first block of heats, Janowski, Fricke, Lambert and Vaculik have taken a win each.

HEAT 4 - Doyle, Vaculik, Hansen, Holder

Martin Vaculik powered out of the gates to take the win. Jason Doyle come in second. The main battle was for third, Mads Hansen had Jack Holder breathing down his neck but the Aussie had to settle for fourth and pointless.

HEAT 3 - Lindgren, Przedpelski, Woffinden, Lambert

Robert Lambert battled with Fredrik Lindgren on lap one and disappeared ahead for the final three laps to take his first win of the night. It was close between the other three with Pawel Przedpelski in second, Lindgren in third with Tai Wofffinden the man missing out on points.

HEAT 2 - Janowski, Lebedevs, Dudek, Zmarzlik

Maciej Janowski hugged the inside across all four laps to take the win. Bartosz Zmarzlik jumped out of the inside gate to slot himself into second with Andzejs Lebedevs in third. Patryk Dudek took his bike too wide on the first lap, leaving him in fourth.

HEAT 1 - Madsen, Fricke, Berntzon, Bewley

Max Fricke was able to take advantage of a poor start from Leon Madsen to take the win in the first heat. Oliver Berntzon claimed third with Dan Bewley out back.

'Plenty of room for overtaking!' - Lindgren gives us lowdown on Malilla track

WILDCARD OLIVER BERNTZON READY FOR ACTION

Berntzon will be looking to 'race hard' in front of his home fans in Malilla.

MIKKEL MICHELSEN MISSING MALILLA MEETING

Mikkel Michelsen has been ruled out of his weekends action due to an ongoing ankle injury. Countryman Mads Hansen has been subbed in.

Hello and Welcome

We're all the penultimate round of this years FIM Speedway Grand Prix. Bartosz Zmarzlik is in prime position to take the championship tonight, unless Leon Madsen can best his result. We're in for a cracking night of action in Malilla, Sweden.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

- - -

