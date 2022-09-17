Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 12:55-14:24 Live

12:11 - Grading break

12 riders have set their times and the track seemed to be more optimal as the latter groups went out. Woffinden is on top, but there's still plenty of time left.

12:09 - Brits on top

Pawel Przedpelski, Tai Woffinden and Robert Lambert do some flying laps. Woffinden sets a blistering time of 14.052, putting him top. Lambert goes second with a 14.161.

12:06 - Madsen on track

Andzejs Lebedevs, Max Fricke and Leon Madsen take to the track but aren't able to topple Janowski.

12:04 - Maciej sets some magic

Bartosz Zmarzlik, Martin Vaculi and Maciej Janowski are next up. Janowski goes a couple of tenths better than Holders time with a 14.232.

12:02 - Holder sets first fastest lap

Jason Doyle, Oliver Berntzon and Jack Holder are the first ones to set their flying laps. Holder is currently the fastest with a 14.408.

Can Zmarzlik do it tonight?

Bartosz Zmarzlik can take the championship win tonight. Will he do it, or will Leon Madsen force him to a last race showdown?

Wildcard and Sub

Oliver Berntzon is this weekends wilcard. The Swede impressed during the Speedway of Nations and will hope to put on a show. Mikkel Michelsen has been forced to withdraw from this weekend due to an ongoing ankle injury. Mads Hansen is the man subbing in.

Hello and Welcome

We're now at the penultimate round of this years FIM Speedway Grand Prix season. Who will get the best pick of gates in Malilla?

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

How qualifying works

Qualifying usually takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number. However, it's a day earlier in Cardiff, giving fans of the sport action the day before the showdown.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

- - -

