Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 01:31:41 Replay

Final Standings and gate choice

Ad

1 - Gleb Chugunov (Poland) - 7

2 - Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 13

3 - Dan Bewley (Great Britain) - 5

4 - Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 9

5 - Tai Woffinden (Great Britain) - 10

6 - Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 12

7 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 15

8 - Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 1

9 - Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) - 4

10 - Max Fricke (Australia) - 2

11 - Robert Lambert (Great Britain) - 8

12 - Jason Doyle (Australia) - 11

13 - Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) - 14

14 - Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 16

15 - Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) - 6

16 - Jack Holder (Australia) - 3

Speedway GP Wildcard Gleb Chugunov stuns field and takes top spot in qualification 5 MINUTES AGO

13:13 - Chugunov on top

No one can topple the wildcard!

13:10 - Bad afternoon for Holder

Holder sets his final time but it's only a 15.676. It's just not working out for him today.

13:07 - Zmarzlik also can't get on top

Zmarzlik can't improve and is currently sitting in eighth.

13:05 - Bewley can't go faster

Bewley has set his final laps but can't top Chugunov.

13:00 - Final track grading

We've got the last lot of track grading going on currently. The final sessions will resume soon.

12:54 - No-one can match Chugunov, yet

As the final laps start to be set, Chugunov is still the man on top.

12:48 - Holder misses out

Holder misses out on his second chance to set a flying lap due to an issue with his bike. He's currently 16th and will be hoping his third and final chance will put him close to the top.

12:45 - The wildcard wants this

Chugunov is flying!! The weekends wildcard has set a 15.234 and sent himself top of the timings.

12:42 - Zmarzlik on track

Track grading has been lengthy in Wroclaw. Zmarzlik, Przedpelski and Lebedevs are the next men out. Zmarzlik sets a 15.386 but can't beat Bewley.

12:35 - Bewley on top

It's been confirmed that Lambert's fastest time is a 15.444, leaving Bewley the fastest man.

12:33 - Is Lambert the fastest?

While track grading is going on, Lambert's time is being looked into. On the timing sheet, Bewley is the man on top with his 15.307.

12:30 - Lambert steals it

Bewley went top with a 15.307. Michelsen set a time of 15.395 which sent him up to second. But, it his last lap, Lambert sets a 15.193.

12:25 - Reserves on show

Jason Doyle, Bartek Kowalski and Wiktor Przyjemski are the last to complete their first laps. Yet again, no-one has matched Zmarzlik

12:22 - Track has slowed down

Now we have some action with Jack Holder, Leon Madsen and Max Fricke on show. However, no-one can match Zmarzlik, with the track looking slower after track grading.

12:20 Track grading causing a delay

The schedule track grading is taking a bit of time due to issues with one of the tractors.

12:09 - Wildcard goes close

Gleb Chugunov, Martin Vaculik, who is back from injury, and Patryk Dudek set their first times next. Chugunov sets a 15.441, putting him in second for the moment.

12:07 - Zmarzlik on show

Bartosz Zmarzlik has now set a 15.429. Andrejs Lebedevs, who is subbing for the injured Anders Thomsen, set a 15.647. Pawel Przedpelski went close to Zmarzlik with 15.510.

12:05 - Bewley fastest

Dan Bewley now goes fastest with a 15.465. Mikkel Michelsen went close with a 15.482 but Robert Lambert could on get 15.597

12:02 - Woffinden fastest in first laps

Maciej Janowski, Tai Woffinden and Fredrik Lindgren are the first men on track. Fastest time so far, 15.528 from Woffinden.

Weekend Wildcard

The Wildcard for Wroclaw is Gleb Chugunov who rides at Betard Sparta Wroclaw with a whole host of riders on show today.

Polish stars on show

Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik will be putting on a show infront of his home fans alongside Maciej Janowski, Pawel Przedpelski and Patryk Dudek.

Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the next round of the FIm Speedway Grand Prix, this time at Wroclaw in Poland.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

How qualifying works

Qualifying usually takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number. However, it's a day earlier in Cardiff, giving fans of the sport action the day before the showdown.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

- - -

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP 'Every rider loves it' - SGP hits historic Wroclaw track as championship race hots up YESTERDAY AT 12:34