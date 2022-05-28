Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 12:55-14:30

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the .

How qualifying works

Qualifying takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

