Speedway

'Starts are crucial' - Leon Madsen on 'small, technical track' ahead of Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens

Ahead of round 8 of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series, Leon Madsen talks us through the track in Vojens. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:00:28, an hour ago