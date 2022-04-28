Mikkel Michelsen will be back for the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix having missed the 2021 edition of the competition.

His time away was productive however, as he landed the Speedway European Championship for the second time in the summer.

The 27-year-old’s first foray as a qualified rider at the SGP came in 2020 when he was a late replacement for the injured Martin Smolinski, ultimately finishing 14th.

Ahead of the new season, which will be shown live on discovery+ , Michelsen spoke to Eurosport about having more time to prepare for this year’s races, and transferring his European Championship form into the SGP.

How are the preparations going?

Yes, so far, so good. I've not been really busy but I’ve done a lot of practice and done a few test matches and stuff like that. It has been great. The preparation is going well so far, so I feel fine. I feel good. The team is working together very well so I can’t complain.

Obviously, you won your second SEC title. So you know what it takes the win a series. Please explain the step up between SEC and SGP...

Well, they are very different. Obviously, the SEC series is less rounds than the GP series. So there's less margin for error in the SEC series, so to speak. In the SEC series, it always comes down to every single point. But in the in the GP series, you can maybe get away with having a few decent rounds, and then still have a have a shot at the title.

Obviously, I have only raced in the GP series once in 2020, which was a very compressed and compact season with not that many rounds and racing two days in a row. This is going to be completely different, but I'm excited about the GP series. We've got some great venues on the card and the field is strong. So it's going to be a very, very interesting GP series this year.

Preparations will be entirely different to 2020 when I think you had two weeks’ that you would be racing in round one. How can you be 100% prepared with that amount of time?

Well, we are all professionals, so you always have to be prepared. But, like I've said many times before, when I got that call, all I wanted to do was turn down the offer, but you might say no now and you never get the chance again. So, I had to say yes even though we were not in the best of places at that time, struggling with equipment that year, obviously. I saw how everything works.

Obviously, I've been wild card in the past and stuff like that, but that's for one day. Being in a series and seeing it from that point of view was very different. So, it gave me some knowledge about how everything is working. Obviously this year is going to be very different because Discovery has taken over, and there's going to be a lot of things going on throughout the events. It’s going to be new to everybody for sure. But, you know, everything seems and looks exciting. I am very, very eager to get started.

What did you learn from 2020 and is there anything you can build on?

Yes, don't be slow! That’s probably the only thing. I learned a lot of things about me. Team-wise, we learned also how we should be better, what we can do better, what we can improve etc. So yes there were some things to take away from that.

Obviously, there were probably more negatives than positives from that year. But in general we were learning. I obviously always show up to win, but we knew it was going to be an uphill battle from the get-go with how everything was at that time.

The timing was not great. You can say a lot about getting the two weeks’ notice but, like I said, we are all professionals and should always be prepared. But it's a different year now. I'm ready; the team is working very well together. And like I said, my tuner – Fleming Graversen - has done a great, great job on my engines, so I can't complain.

Leon Madsen of Denmark and Mikkel Michelsen of Denmark on the rostrum after the final during the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations at the National Speedway Stadium, Manchester on Sunday 17th October 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

In terms of the Polish averages last year, you were right up there. So, in terms of the GP standings, do you feel you can be up there this season?

Obviously, I go into to every single heat, every single meeting to win. And I'm going to have the same approach this year. But also from a realistic point of view, the top six is the main target. This is the first real season for me in the GP series and I want to do well, but I also want to be realistic and not be cocky. I'm confident in myself, don't get me wrong, but we've got to be realistic at the end of the day.

So we want to ease into things this year, obviously I'm going to do my absolute best every single time I go on to the track and I'm here to fight for the world title, but if I can finish in the top six then I'll be more than happy.

It was not quite the outcome you wanted in the Speedway of Nations at the end, but you were fantastic over the two days as a pair. Possibly, on home shale, things can be even better?

Yeah, exactly. We had such a great time, we had such a great team spirit. Leon Madsen, Mads Hansen and me, clicked very well together. And we looked out for each other on the track. Hopefully I'll get the chance again to race this year. But if Leon is not in the team for that, I'm not racing. I don't see myself riding with anyone else.

Obviously, there are going to be three seniors this year. So, I would say the obvious choice would be Leon, Anders and me, but that is up to Hans Nielsen at the end of the day.

Is there any doubt about that at the moment?

No-one can set the team now. You have got to see how the season develops. I just feel like last year, the pairing with Leon and I, and Mads as the under-21 rider, was a great match. I can't really see myself racing with anyone else. We had such great banter; it was a great team spirit. I don't see why Leon and I shouldn't be in the team again this year.

There's obviously the benefit of knowing you might have someone like Anders there who can step in and help if needed, but if you're doing the job, you're doing the job and you're probably not going to get dropped...

You know, at the end of the day, it's Hans who makes the decision – who is going to be one and two, and who is going to be number three. Whatever he decides, that's how it's going to be but with the performance we put up last year, Leon being superb both days, and myself struggling a lot on the first day but I came back strong for the second day.

I see ourselves having a great chance of winning this Speedway of Nations if Leon and I were going to race as a pair.

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

