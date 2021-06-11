In-form Peterborough host second-placed Wolverhampton in the Premiership’s match of the season so far - live on Eurosport 2 on Monday.

The Panthers have enjoyed a sensational week, hammering King’s Lynn 58-32 at home last Monday and then winning 49-41 at Ipswich on Thursday, moving them into the play-off places.

Wolves, meanwhile, have been strong throughout the early weeks of the campaign with three wins out of four, and an away victory at the East of England Arena would take them to the top of the table above current leaders Belle Vue.

Peterborough finished bottom of the standings in 2019, but their highly experienced side has already shown signs that this season is likely to be far better.

Danish duo Hans Andersen and Ulrich Ostergaard are both in vintage form – the latter able to take extra rides as a prolific reserve – whilst former British Champion Scott Nicholls is also rolling back the years.

The Panthers skipper, a much-respected TV pundit on his days off the track, scored a paid maximum against King’s Lynn last week and followed it up with 10+2 in the win at Ipswich.

Nicholls has also been piling up the points at Championship level for Kent, where he scored 19 from seven rides on his home debut against Glasgow.

He said: “It’s fair to say I’ve struggled here in the past a few times, but last Monday I made a few different changes and fingers crossed, it worked!

“I felt good on the bike, and I felt I had the speed that I’d been lacking before, so I feel a lot more confident.

“We’re gelling as a team, we’ve got a lot of experience between us and we’ve got a good atmosphere in the pits which makes a huge difference.

“It was fantastic for Jordan (Palin) to get a paid win last week, that will have done him the world of confidence and he can take that with him.

“We have some massive positives to take, and we’ll take those positives with us into the next home meeting.”

Wolves are without two riders with Rory Schlein still sidelined with a leg problem and Tom Bacon having taken the shock decision to retire from the sport, citing the mental effects of recovering from major injuries in the past allied to the break from racing due to the pandemic.

The visitors will operate rider-replacement for Schlein whilst 18-year-old Leon Flint, in terrific form at Championship level with Berwick, gets his first Premiership call-up to guest for Bacon.

It’s a big opportunity for Flint to put himself in the shop window for a regular Rising Star berth either with Wolves or elsewhere.

Key man for the Monmore side could be Australian star Ryan Douglas, who has always impressed on his visits to Alwalton and racked up 18+1 there in a guest appearance for Peterborough in September 2019.

Join Abi Stephens and the team from 7.30pm on Eurosport 2 for all the action from what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

