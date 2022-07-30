Premium Speedway FIM Speedway of Nations 18:30-21:59 Live

The action is upon us

The teams are being showcased. Just a few more minutes until the first heat of the night.

Just the two for Great Britain

With Tai Woffinden out tonight, it is just Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley that will contest for Great Britain.

How the final works

Tonight will consist of a total of 23 heats. All seven teams will compete over 21 heats and the team on top will automatically go through to the Grand Final. The second and third placed teams will battle it out in a Final Qualifier to join the first placed team in the Grand Final.

Hello and Welcome

The final of the 2022 Speedway of Nations is finally upon us. We have seven teams battling it out for chance to be crowned champions. Reigning champions Great Britain will be without their star Tai Woffinden, after he sustained a back injury on Friday.

Team news: GB blow as Woffinden out with back injury

Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden has been ruled out of the Speedway of Nations final just hours before the event in Vojens.

The news is a major blow to the defending champions who lose Woffinden to a back injury sustained on Friday.

A statement on the GB Speedway website wrote: “The three-times World Champion took part in a training exercise yesterday (Friday) with five other riders who are all due to race in tonight’s final. Tai was attended to by Great Britain medical staff for injuries sustained to his back.

“He was also assessed by experts at Kolding Sygehus Medical Centre in Kolding where he also underwent x-rays and examinations.

“Our riders' health and safety is always our priority and due to the nature of Tai’s injury and subsequent effects on his movement, a joint decision has been made to withdraw from racing this evening."

Speedway of Nations Final team line-ups

CZECH REPUBLIC: 1 Vaclav Milik (c), 2 Jan Kvech, 3 Petr Chlupac

1 Vaclav Milik (c), 2 Jan Kvech, 3 Petr Chlupac DENMARK: 1 Leon Madsen (c), 2 Mikkel Michelsen, 3 Anders Thomsen

1 Leon Madsen (c), 2 Mikkel Michelsen, 3 Anders Thomsen FINLAND: 1 Timo Lahti (c), 2 Timi Salonen, 3 Jesse Mustonen

1 Timo Lahti (c), 2 Timi Salonen, 3 Jesse Mustonen GREAT BRITAIN: 1 Robert Lambert, 2 Dan Bewley

1 Robert Lambert, 2 Dan Bewley AUSTRALIA: 1 Jason Doyle (c), 2 Max Fricke, 3 Jack Holder

1 Jason Doyle (c), 2 Max Fricke, 3 Jack Holder SWEDEN: 1 Fredrik Lindgren (c), 2 Oliver Berntzon, 3 Victor Palovaara

1 Fredrik Lindgren (c), 2 Oliver Berntzon, 3 Victor Palovaara POLAND: 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik (c), 2 Patryk Dudek, 3 Maciej Janowski

The Speedway of Nations Final 2022

The 15 teams which began the Speedway of Nations 2022 have been whittled down to seven with only one set to top the podium and crowd new world champions.

The first semi-final saw Australia book their place in the final alongside surprise package Finland, pushing pre-tournament favourites Poland into third place and a race-off against Germany in order to secure their place in the final.

It was a similar story for defending champions Great Britain 24 hours later as they finished down in fourth in semi-final number two and had to beat a spirited France team to go through alongside Sweden and the Czech Republic.

These six teams join Denmark who automatically qualify for the final as hosts and will be saying farewell to team manager Hans Nielsen who will be stepping down after the meeting but is determined to finish on a high

- - -

