Slovakia will be replaced by Norway at the 2022 Speedway of Nations after an injury to Martin Vaculik.

The Speedway GP rider suffered a fractured left shoulder blade in a meeting for his club Stal Gorzow in the PGE Ekstraliga just days before he was set to lead his country out in Vojens, Denmark.

Sadly, the injury, which is set to rule him out for a number of weeks, means that Slovakia will now no longer be making their debut at the event.

Instead, their place now goes to Norway who come in as a late replacement, who will be making their first Speedway of Nations.

The Norway team will consist of Glenn Moi who captains the side, with Espen Sola at number two.

Lasse Frederiksen takes the number three reserve spot.

It will be Norway’s first appearance at a modern-day world team championships having only reached qualification rounds for the old FIM Speedway World Cup in 2001 and 2010.

They will take their place in Thursday’s second semi-final alongside defending champions Great Britain, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Italy.

Should they qualify as one of the three best teams, they will progress to the final where hosts Denmark and the three top sides from Semi-Final 1 will be waiting.

