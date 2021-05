Speedway

British Speedway Premiership 2021 - Belle Vue Aces edge past Sheffield Tigers in final heat decider

In the opening night of the British Speedway Premiership 2021 Belle Vue Aces edged past Sheffield Tigers in final heat decider 47-43. The two teams were neck and neck going into Heat 15, but the home side were able to claim victory after Dan Bewley crossed the line first to secure the points ahead of their rivals.

00:01:59, an hour ago