Superbikes

'It's come off like a snake!' - Loris Cresson loses chain during FP1

Watch footage of Loris Cresson's chain coming off during Free Practice 1 at Aragon. The chain went flying off into the sand and it was a big blow for the Belgian and his team as it would cost them a good chunk of practice time given how early it happened. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:01:01, 42 minutes ago