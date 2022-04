Superbikes

'That bike is absolutely demolished!' - Lucas Mahias suffers heavy crash during FP1

Lucas Mahias suffered a big crash during FP1 at Aragon on Friday. The bike ended up flipping multiple times after Mahias crashed out during Turn 2. It will mean a lot of repairs in order to get the bike back up to where it needs to be for the race weekend. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:01:03, 34 minutes ago