Superbikes

'We will try again' - Toprak Razgatlioglu level-headed after coming up short in Aragon opener

'We will try again' - Toprak Razgatlioglu is level-headed after coming up short in the Aragon opener of World Superbike. Alvaro Bautista came second as Jonathan Rea took a ninth win at the venue. He is looking to get his top-ranked status back after coming up short last season, and this was the perfect start to his campaign. Stream the season live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:39, an hour ago