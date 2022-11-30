Bradley Ray will be joining the World Superbike grid from 2023 with Motoxracing Yamaha.

The reigning British Superbikes champion will get his WorldSBK adventure underway in the Netherlands in April for the iconic TT Circuit Assen.

Ray has been rewarded for his efforts in the 2022 BSB season where he won the title with the Rich Energy OMG UK Racing Team in their fifth year.

He won the title aboard the Yamaha R1 so will continue on with the Japanese brand.

Ray said: "After what has been an incredible debut year with Yamaha in the UK, delivering nine wins and 23 podiums in part one of my career quest to become British Superbikes champion, I'm absolutely delighted that Yamaha have rewarded me with this opportunity to take the next step with the Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team.

"I've dreamed of being World Superbike champion since my race debut at three years old and I'm only too aware that it wouldn’t be possible without the support of a manufacturer like Yamaha and the team I have around me.

"I'm very keen to get started in WorldSBK and hope to follow in the footsteps of many of the successful Brits in the Championship. It's time to take aim for that next title, step by step!”

Team principal Sandro Carusi said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Bradley to our team and appreciate that Yamaha has chosen us to follow him as he makes his WorldSBK debut. I’m sure that we can do a great job together.

"I want to thank Yamaha for the support, and particularly for the faith put in us after just one year in WorldSBK."

James Toseland told Eurosport: "I'm so pleased that the BSB champion is rewarded with a WSBK ride for 2023.

"Brad fully deserved this opportunity and I wish him the best going head-to-head with the best in the world."

Shane 'Shakey' Byrne added: "Seeing hard work suitably rewarded is always pleasing.

"I know first-hand not only the hard work that has gone into a fantastic Championship-winning season in the British Superbikes Championship, but also what has gone into securing Bradley a factory contract with Yamaha to step up to the World Championship.

"He is the first rider in nine years to achieve this so I feel extremely proud to be a part of making this happen."

Ray is the fifth rookie confirmed for the grid alongside GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter, GMT94 Yamaha’s Lorenzo Baldassarri and the BARNI Spark Racing Team’s multiple Grand Prix winner Danilo Petrucci.

