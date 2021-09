Superbikes

Superbikes video - Alvaro Bautista suffers nasty crash at turn 11 during FP2 in Jerez but finished sixth

Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) suffered a nasty crash in FP2 on day one at Jerez. The Spaniard improved his time by eight tenths of a second in FP2 in comparison to FP1 but crashed at Turn 11. The Spanish rider was able to finish sixth overall.

00:00:27, 2 hours ago