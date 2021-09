Superbikes

WorldSBK Catalunya round - ‘He has done it the hard way!’ – Scott Redding seals Ducati 1-2-3 in treacherous conditions

Scott Redding led home a 1-2-3 during Race 1 of the World Superbike championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Stablemates Axel Bassani and Michael Rinaldi finished second and third. Jonathan Rea’s fourth place – coupled with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu's retirement – moved the six-time WorldSBK champion back into the overall lead.

00:02:52, an hour ago