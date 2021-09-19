BMW Motorrad rider Tom Sykes was hospitalised with concussion after suffering a heavy crash during Race 2 of the WorldSBK Catalunya round.

Sykes, who won the WorldSBK championship in 2013, was involved in a crash with Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) on lap two. The incident was not caught on camera but the severity was soon clear with Mahias running across to check on Sykes. The race would be red-flagged, and eventually won by Michael Rinaldi.

“For the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Sunday’s action in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in Barcelona (ESP) was overshadowed by a heavy crash involving Tom Sykes (GBR) in Race 2,” read a statement from his team

Catalunya Haslam, Lowes involved in early crash as Race 2 red-flagged 43 MINUTES AGO

“At the beginning of the second race, Sykes fell and was then hit by another rider. Sykes was taken to the circuit’s medical centre, where initial diagnoses revealed a concussion. Further precautionary investigations have since taken place in a Barcelona hospital.”

Rinaldi (Aruba.It Ducati) would win the race once it resumed, with Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA Yamaha) finishing second and Rinaldi’s team-mate Scot Redding third. Jonathan Rea would finish sixth meaning that Razgatlioglu leads six-time world champion by one point heading into Round 10 at Jerez.

Rinaldi wins Race 2 in Catalunya as Toprak retakes championship lead

Catalunya Rinaldi wins Race 2 in Catalunya as Toprak retakes championship lead 7 HOURS AGO