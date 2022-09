Superbikes

Brilliant Alvaro Bautista completes hat-trick, his first of season, in Catalunya with victory in Race 2

Watch the end to Race 2 in the World Superbikes weekend meet in Catalunya as Alvaro Bautista completed a brilliant hat-trick, his first of the season, to seal a memorable few days. Bautista, who thrilled the home fans with his performance, now extends the lead in the championship to a massive 59 points. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:03, 13 hours ago