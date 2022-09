Superbikes

'Dominant! Brilliant!' - Alvaro Bautista keeps winning streak alive in Spain as Jonathan Rea holds on to second

Watch the finish to Race 1 in Catalunya as Alvaro Bautista kept his winning streak alive with an impressive victory in front of the home fans who will have loved what they saw from the Spaniard. It was a fierce battle for second as Jonathan Rea just about held on to keep Garrett Gerloff at bay. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:36, 7 hours ago