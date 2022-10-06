British Superbike rider Chrissy Rouse has died following a crash at Donington Park.

Rouse, 26, crashed on the opening lap of the third British Superbike Championship race on Sunday and was struck by a following rider.

He sustained a significant head injury and was the race was stopped as he was treated.

Rouse was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma before being transferred to hospital, where he underwent an emergency neurosurgical procedure.

A statement from the British Superbike Championship on Thursday evening said: “It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse aged 26, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has succumbed to his injuries, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospital earlier this afternoon.

“On behalf of Chrissy’s family they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days.

“As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy. The family also ask for privacy at this difficult time as they attempt to deal with their devastating loss.”

Former British Superbike rider James Haydon tweeted: “Just heartbroken to learn Chrissy Rouse has died.

“What a special man he was. One of the nicest and most intelligent riders to ever grace our paddock. A smiling Champion who will be sorely missed. My thoughts go out to all his family and friends at this awful time. RIP Chrissy.”

