Superbikes

Toprak Razgatlioglu v Jonathan Rea: Spotlight on Estoril showdown after crash blame game

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu both blamed each other for their Assen WSBK crash, with the spotlight shifting back to their duel ahead of the third round in Estoril, Portugal. Rea was chasing a clean sweep in Assen before the controversial coming together and sits second in the drivers’ championship on 91 points, 18 behind leader Alvaro Bautista. Razgatlioglu is third on 64 points.

00:01:53, an hour ago