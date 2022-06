Superbikes

Exclusive: 'Had to stack right up there' - Jonathan Rea hails Estoril as one of his best

In part one of an exclusive chat with Eurosport's Charlie Hiscott ahead of the weekend at Emilia-Romagna Jonathan Rea reflects on the weekend at Estoril and says that Race 2 will be up there with one of the best in his illustrious career. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:30, an hour ago