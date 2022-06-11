Superbikes

Exclusive 'You've got to go with the opportunities' - Jonathan Rea open to options when contract expires

In the second part of an exclusive chat with Eurosport's Charlie Hiscott Jonathan Rea talks about his future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Whilst Rea is quick to stress that it is very early in the process he does admit that he will be looking around for which manufacture gives him the best chance of winning. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:01:31, an hour ago