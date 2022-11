Superbikes

Toprak Razgatlioglu takes dominant win in WorldSBK’s 900th race to keep championship alive

Toprak Razgatlioglu won the 900th WorldSBK race to keep the championship alive. The reigning champion dominated Race 1 denying Alvaro Bautista the opportunity to win the championship at the first time of asking in Mandalika. Bautista will look to Superpole and Race 2 now to wrap up the title.

00:02:59, 11 minutes ago