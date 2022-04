Superbikes

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu in thrilling three-way battle for second as Alvaro Bautista wins superpole

Alvaro Bautista was dominant in Sunday’s superpole at Aragon but there was a thrilling three-way battle behind for second involving Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. Rea eventually came out on top, while Toprak produced a sensational late overtake to secure a podium spot.

00:02:27, an hour ago