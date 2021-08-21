Another week, another Superpole for Jonathan Rea who made it seven on the spin when taking pole in the Pirelli Navarra Round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

The Kawasaki Racing star has dominated the season so far, and he set the pace early in the session.

BMW’s Tom Sykes (1:36.546) and Scott Redding on his Ducati (1:36.215) threw down the gauntlet to Rea, and he answered in style with a pole-setting time of 1:36.122.

Great Britain Razgatlioglu takes championship lead with Race 2 victory at Donington Park 04/07/2021 AT 14:19

The pole was Rea’s 30th for Kawasaki, and it moved the manufacturer to within one of a century of poles.

Rea will look to convert his pole into victory to keep himself at the top of the championship standings.

Heading into Navarra, Rea held a three-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Yamaha rider was only able to claim eighth on the grid, but his time was just a shade over six tenths off his Kawasaki rival.

Great Britain Razgatlioglu storms to sensational Race 1 win at Donington Park 04/07/2021 AT 12:22