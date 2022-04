Superbikes

'I hope they've got the cake ready!' - Jonathan Rea takes 100th Kawasaki win in thrilling Superpole

Watch the thrilling finish to the Superpole Race at the World Superbikes on Sunday. It was a tense finale but Jonathan Rea came through to take the win, his 100th with Kawasaki. He narrowly beat out Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu who ended up finishing in second and third respectively.

00:01:51, 35 minutes ago