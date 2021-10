Superbikes

Superbikes news - WATCH - Jonathan Rea involved in HUGE crash in Race 1 in Portugal as bike spins

Watch the scary crash suffered by Jonathan Rea during Race 1 of the World Superbikes meet in Portugal. Rea is now a doubt for Race 2 on Sunday as he has multiple contusions according to a medical report. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:00:54, 2 hours ago