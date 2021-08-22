Toprak Razgatlioglu found pace that was lacking on Saturday to secure victory in Race 2 of the World Superbike weekend in Navarra.

The Yamaha rider struggled on Saturday, but the adjustments made overnight paid off as he jumped from third on the grid to take the lead on the opening lap and he comfortably held on for the win.

Victory in Navarra allowed Razgatlioglu to draw level with Jonathan Rea at the top of the championship standings.

“My bike felt much better,” Razgatlioglu told Eurosport. “I tried to keep the time consistent. I could feel Johnny trying, but I saw the gap and was able to relax.“

The pair are locked together on 311 points.

Rea will be happy to get away from Navarra, as his Kawasaki struggled all weekend. His pace was decent, but the handling of the bike was not. He almost came off on a number of occasions, but was able to bring his bike home in third.

Scott Redding, who secured victory in Saturday’s race , sandwiched the pair and the Ducati rider is firmly in the title mix on 273 points.

“Second is better than third,” Redding said. “So we will take that as a positive. We have closed the gap in the championship, which is important.”

The trio were streets ahead of the rest of the field, and they are likely to scrap for the title in the remaining races of the season.

The riders head to Magny-Cours next, and Razgatlioglu is historically strong on the French circuit so he will be extremely confident.

“My favourite track, Magny-Cours,” Razgatlioglu said. “It was my first win in 2019. I hope for no rain. We will see.”

