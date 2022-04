Superbikes

‘There is no one able to do what I can do!’ – BSB riders ready for battle ahead of opening round

There is a mighty battle brewing in the British Superbike Championship this season – with are two world champions and three BSB champions in a stacked field. The BSB season begun on Friday April 15 and every race will be available live on Eurosport and discovery+ with the best of the action and instant highlights across social media.

