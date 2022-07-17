Toprak Razgatlioglu held off a charging pack behind him to win Race 2 at Donington and become only the third man to win a weekend clean sweep.

The Turk won Race 1 on Saturday, took the Superpole on Sunday morning and then rode to victory in Race 2 as he made it three out of three wins around the British circuit.

Razgatlioglu's nearest challengers in Race 2 were Alvaro Bautista and Britain's Chris Rea, who are the only others to have achieved the feat of three wins in a weekend.

Rea in particular - in front of his home crowd - had some ding-dong battles with his rival during the 23-lap race, but couldn't dislodge the Turk whose remarkably consistent lap times were a chief reason for his victorious displauy.

Bautista and Rea finished 1.1 and 2.6 seconds respectively behind Razgatlioglu.

Bautista maintained his lead at the top of the standings on 246 points, with Rea on 229 and Razgatlioglu further back on 203.

As is now customary, Razgatlioglu celebrated his victory with a 'stoppie' in front of the appreciative fans enjoying one of the most competitive World Superbikes seasons in recent history, with trio Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea now having shared the podium a remarkable 16 times.

The season's next meet takes place in the Czech Republic between 29-31 July at the Autodrom Most.

