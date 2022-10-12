The motorsport community has come together to pay tribute to Dutch Supersport 300 rider Victor Steeman, who passed away aged 22 on Tuesday

Steeman was involved in a crash with other riders during a Supersport 300 race in Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve over the weekend.

World Superbikes confirmed that Steeman died from the injuries suffered in the crash.

Steeman is the second rider to die from injuries sustained in a World Supersport 300 race after Dean Berta Vinales was killed in a multi-bike accident during the Jerez round in 2021.

World Superbikes has led the tributes for Steeman.

It wrote: "The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones.

"A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever.

"Ride in Peace, Victor."

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista has paid tribute to Steeman on social media on Thursday morning.

He wrote: "The worst part of our sport... I'm really sorry. A big hug to your friends and family. RIP Victor Steeman".

Eurosport motorsport presenter Matt Roberts has paid his respects on Twitter.

He wrote alongside a photo of the rider: "RIP Victor Steeman".

British Superbikes rider Glenn Irwin said Steeman was “taken way too soon”.

MotoGP has sent its condolences to Steeman’s loved ones.

