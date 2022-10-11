World Superbikes have confirmed that Dutch Supersport 300 rider Victor Steeman has passed away at the age of 22.

Steeman was involved in a crash with other riders during a Supersport 300 race in Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve over the weekend.

He was attended to by a medical team on the track after the crash and was then taken to a nearby hospital.

It has been confirmed by World Superbikes that Steeman has died from the injuries.

A statement said: "Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

Steeman's family added in a statement: "Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race.

"Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs.

"We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

