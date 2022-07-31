Adam Peaty finished fourth in the men's 100m breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games as compatriot James Wilby took gold.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in competitive action at the Commonwealth Games after suffering a broken foot back in May

He led the final at the 50m mark, but he faded badly and it was Wilby who emerged victorious at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook took the silver medal (59.52 seconds) and compatriot Sam Williamson (59.82 seconds) won bronze.

"When it comes to the race sometimes it doesn't go to plan," Peaty, who clocked 59.86 seconds, said afterwards.

"I was hurting from the 50m. Lack of training, lack of racing. It is what it is. I can't overthink it.

"I always had that discussion with Mel and was asked 'do I want to go for anything else?' I'm a fighter and sometimes you have to have these moments where you ahve to keep on fighting really.

"Always learning. It's a huge moment for me really because it's a part of my career where you choose to go on and keep going or whatever. It's probably my last Commonwealth Games.

"It's great. Wilby had a great race. I was a lot slower than yesterday as well so it's just a bad race."

Peaty says he still has his sights firmly on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"The next two years is going to be huge," he added. "How we attack that now I don't know but it's back to the drawing board and see what happens."

Wilby was delighted to become the new Commonwealth Champion.

"I love racing," he said afterwards.

"Racing alongside Peaty is so much fun. It happened tonight that I was able to execute the race the best I could.

"At the end of the day we're both incredible racers, we know what Adam is capable of and we'll both be back to race each other.

"It's always going to be an exciting one. That one was really fun.

"Taking your opportunities and racing the best race you can on the night. I'm so happy with that, so thrilled. There's more to come, there's always more races."

