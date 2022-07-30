Scotland swimmer Duncan Scott beat English rival and friend Tom Dean in the 200m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

Scott recorded a time of 1:45.02s to win the 200m but then secured a 400m individual medley bronze at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

"That happens in sport all the time doesn't it?" Scott said afterwards.

"We've [Scott and Dean] been fine, chatting as normal and plenty of jokes and I sat with him at lunch the other day. We get on really well."

The 400m was won by New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt. England were well represented though, as Ben Proud claimed gold in the 50m butterfly, and Adam Peaty qualified for the 100m breaststroke final

Imogen Clark took silver in the 50m breaststroke, with South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk winning with a time of 29.73s. Stephen Clegg was another successful Scottish competitor as he grabbed a 50m freestyle S13 silver in the para-swimming.

In the gymnastics, England secured gold, just three points ahead of Australia.

Alice Kinsella, an Olympic bronze medallist, delivered a top score of 13.450. The men’s team had already won their event on Friday.

Scotland won a silver medal in the cycling as Jack Carlin took on Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, with Carlin 0.406 seconds behind.

Scotland added another bronze to their tally with another cycling event, as Neah Evans won bronze in the women’s individual pursuit, and Wales took a bronze home with Emma Finucane in the women’s individual sprint.

