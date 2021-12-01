Three-time Olympian Hannah Miley has announced her retirement from competitive swimming after a 15-year career.

The 32-year-old began her senior career in Budapest, where she reached the final of the 400m individual medley at the 2006 European Championships, and in the same city and event, she would win European gold four years later.

At the same meet, she also won bronze in the 200m medley and 4x200m freestyle relay a year before earning her highest honour with a silver medal at the 2011 World Championships in the 400m medley.

At the short course World Championships, Miley collected gold in Istanbul in 2012 in her favoured 400m individual medley.

Miley also earned two gold medals when representing Scotland in the Commonwealth Games, securing her first medal with victory in the 400m medley in Delhi in 2010.

The Inverurie-raised athlete, who was coached by her father Patrick throughout her career, then defended her title on home soil, storming to gold in Glasgow, one of seven finals she reached as she also picked up bronze in the 200m medley.

At the Olympics, Miley recorded a career-best fourth in the 400m individual medley final at Rio 2016, one of five Olympic finals she featured in.

Reflecting on her retirement, she said: "While this is difficult to say, I've made the big decision to announce my retirement from swimming - competitively at least.

"It's a sport that I will always love and, while I will be hanging up my racing suit, my goggles will remain in my hand.

"I remember being an eight-year-old swimmer desperate to go to the pool. Twenty-four years later, that feeling hasn't changed.

"Three Olympic Games, double Commonwealth champion, world and European champion, European record holder.

"To stand on the podium and listen to the national anthem for both Great Britain and Team Scotland is indescribable. It's been one hell of a ride.

I've met and worked with so many wonderful people and would like to thank them all for their time and support. You all know who you are.

"There is one person that I need to thank, my dad. His ingenious ability to think outside the box and ground-breaking analysis has taken my family - aka Team Miley - on the most incredible journey."

