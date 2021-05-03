Duncan Scott insists his own expectations are far greater than any external pressure the outside world can put on his broad shoulders going into his second Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old was confirmed in January for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 as one of four pre-selected swimmers after winning an individual medal at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

University of Stirling-based Scott won two relay silver medals on his Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and will be a strong favourite to feature on the podium again in Japan.

But while much is expected of Scott after recently winning three titles at the British Swimming Selection Trials, the Glaswegian is not worried about what anyone else thinks.

"My internal expectations are far greater than any external pressure that anyone can put on me so it's the same, I go in with the same attitude as I did in 2016," he said.

"Obviously my PBs are a little bit quicker and I'm a little bit older, thankfully now at the end of my university degree so I'd say for me, my approach is pretty similar.

"I have a little less spots on my face but other than that I would say I'm pretty similar in the sense of the attitude that I'll go into races and the things I want to try and achieve.

"Fortunately I have got a couple more events but I have a lot more experience since the last time I was at an Olympics but I'm just going there to enjoy it, it's the pinnacle of our sport.

"I absolutely loved it the last time so I'm really looking forward to it. That's why I swim, I swim because I enjoy it and I love competing on the international stage and racing the best athletes.

"I'd say that's priority number one and then priority number two is to go there and swim well, swim fast, there's things I want to achieve in each of the events that I'm doing."

Scott is looking to add to the 864 Olympic and Paralympic medals won by Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletes since the advent of National Lottery funding in 1997.

He is one of more than 1,100 elite athletes on UK Sport's National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing him/her to train full time, have access to the world's best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support.

And he has now been joined in the Team GB squad by another 24 swimmers confirmed by the British Olympic Association, including a number of University of Stirling-based stars.

Kathleen Dawson, Ross Murdoch, Cassie Wild and Aimee Willmott have also booked their ticket to Tokyo and Scott paid tribute to the impact Stirling has had on his progression.

"The environment in Stirling has had a big influence, it's quite professional but at the same time a relaxed approach which I think a lot of the athletes and swimmers enjoy," he said.

"Headed up by Steve [Tigg] and Brad [Hay] with the rest of the support staff, it makes it quite nice and I think that has been a massive influence especially with some of the results Stirling has had.

"I think continuous improvement has been a massive thing as well. You can just take a look at KD's [Kathleen Dawson] performances this year which have been phenomenal.

"There are different areas that have been really good and it's good to be a part of that. I think everybody else's performances give you confidence in your own as well."

