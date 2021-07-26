Adam Peaty struck Great Britain's first gold in Tokyo - and the 100th since National Lottery transformed Team GB from minnows into an Olympic powerhouse.

It was just a quarter of a century ago that British athletes finished 36th on the medal table in Atlanta, with Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent delivering a solitary rowing gold.

In the 25 years since, Great Britain have revolutionised their fortunes, finishing fourth, third and second on the medal table at the last three summer Games plus enjoying their best-ever performances at the winter Games. Peaty becomes the first British swimmer to ever defend an Olympic title and also means that Great Britain have now topped the podium at every summer Games since 1896 - a claim to fame no other nation can match.

He completes a line of 100 Lottery funded champions starting with Jason Queally's cycling gold 21 years ago in Sydney - admitting that cash support was crucial to his success story.

"Financially, it was tough for us," he said. "There was always food on the plate because my mum and dad worked so hard. But there were no privileges, no new gear, all that kind of stuff. That was hard to come by.

"I was different to other athletes in the sport and other families, who just didn't have to think about the money side of things.

"I haven't had it all put on a plate to me and that gives you resilience and teaches you humility.

"My family couldn't afford the impact of me being a sportsperson, so getting the funding was a lifeline."

Team GB chiefs now hope Peaty's gold can ignite medal rush - just as it did five years ago in Rio, when 26 others followed his lead to the top step of the podium.

"What a performance that was, coming into this event, unbeaten in seven years and retaining his title," said Team GB chef de mission Mark England.

"We're overjoyed and we're thrilled for every single member of our team and for Adam personally, his family and his friends.

"It just couldn't happen to a nicer and more humble guy. He's in a class of his own, he's untouchable but he still needs to deliver it when it matters and he did with something to spare.

"We've 376 athletes here and all have benefited in one shape or form from National Lottery, they know the investment needed to make them an Olympian. Everybody in the high performance system understands that the investment is the best in the world.

"This is the best start we've ever had to an Olympic campaign and we're excited to see how the story unfolds."

UK Sport funded Great Britain's campaign for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with Â£352 million, money contributed by lottery players across the UK.

"After the challenges of the last 18 months, it is an amazingly special achievement for Adam to become an Olympic champion again and make sports fans across the UK so proud," said UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger.

"Jason Queallyâ€™s victory in cyclingâ€™s kilometre time trial in Sydney in 2000 was the first gold medal won with the assistance of the funding â€“ and there have now been 95 more summer golds and four at the winter Games since.

"Thanks to Adam's outstanding performance today in Tokyo, Team GB has gone from winning one gold medal at Atlanta in 1996 to a landmark 100 in the space of a quarter of a century."

