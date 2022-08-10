Adam Peaty has withdrawn from the British team for the European Championships and plans to take a prolonged break from swimming ahead of the 2023 season.

Peaty, along with James Guy and Alys Thomas, has elected not to compete in the Games, which start in Rome on Thursday.

Peaty won his first Commonwealth gold in the 50m breaststroke but suffered defeat in the 100m event for the first time in eight years, finishing fourth.

Joining the squad are Imogen Clark and Holly Hibbott, who both represented England at the Commonwealth Games.

While Clark claimed silver in the 50m breaststroke, Hibbott reached the finals of the 100m and 200m butterfly.

The pair are among a 30-strong team who will have individual and relay opportunities in Rome as the British squad look to develop teams for Paris 2024.

The European Championships follow the World Championships in Budapest and Commonwealth Games as the third international meet of the summer.

Speaking on the team updates, British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice said: "Imogen and Holly both enjoyed positive meets at the Commonwealth Games, and we look forward to seeing how they can build on those performances at Europeans. Relays will be a key focus for the team in Rome and both have great experience to add to our young team.

"Adam, James and Alys have our full support in deciding not to go to Rome as they look to have an important break from the water and reset for the next season.

"For the team as a whole, this is the final competition of a unique summer in the pool with three major meets so close together. We have been impressed with our athletes' performances in the water to date, and we know it will be the same again as they take on a strong field across the European nations."

