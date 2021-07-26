Swimming

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'I went to the deepest holes' - Adam Peaty overjoyed at stunning gold in Tokyo

Adam Peaty has won Team GB's first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in the 100m breaststroke final. Peaty becomes the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the 100m breaststroke and the medal is his second career gold. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:24, 18 minutes ago